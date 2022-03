KANORADO (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway patrol is reporting that a combination of winter weather and car crashes has shut down the eastbound and westbound lanes on I-70 leading in to Colorado.

The KHP first reported about this on Twitter, saying that eastbound I-70 is closed from Limon, CO to the Kansas State Line. Westbound I-70 is also closed in Burlington, CO.

To stay up-to-date on the situation, visit kandrive.org.