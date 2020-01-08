Multiple crews battle grass fires in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Fire crews across Kansas are battling fires in Harvey, Cowley, and Saline counties.

Cowley County Emergency Management said the fire began at about 2:10 p.m. Wednesday. The fire was reported north of U.S. Highway 166 and Grouse Creek Road junction.

The fire grew large enough to be seen via satellite. Arkansas City, Atlanta, Cedar Vale, Burden, Dexter, Oxford, Udall, and Winfield fire units worked together to fight the blaze.

Cowley County Emergency Management asked that all residents in the area southwest of the Dexter to be aware of the blaze and its movement.

In Harvey County, officials said they are battling a grass fire two miles south of Halstead. The fire is moving north. A grass fire was also reported in Saline County south of New Cambria.

PHOTOS: COWLEY COUNTY FIRE

Cowley County fire (Courtesy: Thomas Carver)

Cowley County fire (Courtesy: Thomas Carver)

Cowley County fire (Courtesy: Thomas Carver)

Cowley County fire (Courtesy: Thomas Carver)

Cowley County fire (Courtesy: Thomas Carver)

Cowley County fire (Courtesy: Thomas Carver)

ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Satellite & radar showing wildfire just south of Halstead, spreading north. Use caution if in the area! #kswx pic.twitter.com/wBfejpTNGU — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) January 8, 2020

Satellite picking up wildfire east of Salina and south of New Cambria. Use caution if in the area. #kswx pic.twitter.com/udTtbo0q4B — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) January 8, 2020