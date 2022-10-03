Police have cordoned off a section of S.W. Kerry Avenue in Topeka. (KSNT Photo/ Alyssa Storm)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The man who police believe shot and killed Gregory Dean Butts, 55, of Topeka, and wounded another remains hospitalized. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation reports he is in fair condition and improving as of Monday morning.

Eric D. Perkins, 33, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, is believed to have shot and killed Butts on Sept. 29 in the 3500 block of SW Kerry Avenue in Topeka.

According to the KBI, Perkins was spotted near SE Irvingham Street and SE Gerard Drive shortly after the reported shooting. When officers attempted to pull him over, authorities said he refused to stop his car. During the chase, Perkins began firing at pursuing officers.

It is believed officers returned gunfire in the areas of 1-70 and Adams Street, 10th Street and Adams Street, 10th Street and Madison Street, 10th Street and Kansas Avenue, and 10th Street and Quincy.

The shooting death of Butts was the catalyst for a series of chaotic events that culminated in downtown Topeka with a gunfight between Perkins and local law enforcement.

Perkins crashed his car near 6th Avenue and Kansas Avenue where he continued to exchange gunfire with police, according to the KBI.

A 38-year-old female in the car with Perkins sustained non-life-threatening injures, according to police.

At least one police officer was hit by gunfire Thursday during a shootout in downtown Topeka. The officer who was shot during the confrontation was treated and released the same day.