JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – The NAACP is getting involved after the Junction City High School principal was removed from her position and reassigned.

Following a Geary County Board of Education meeting, the NAACP made a public comment and expressed concern that Principal Merrier Tartt was treated unfairly.

“We are, you know, discontent about that decision particularly when we don’t have a reason why or what led to that removal,” Crystal Davis, Secretary Junction City NAACP, said.

The NAACP has asked the board to further address their concerns.

“When it comes to personnel matters there’s really no comments that I can make on that. We value all of our employees and we want to make sure that we treat everyone fairly and equitably and that we do all the right things.” Superintendent Reginald Eggleston told 27 News.

The NAACP requested a meeting with board members and Superintendent Eggleston is interested, saying he believes a meeting and collaboration would be beneficial.

In November of 2020, then Junction City High School principal, Melissa Sharp, was suspended indefinitely without pay following an incident involving a student wearing a hijab.

As a result of the principal’s suspension, the school district appointed an interim principal to the high school.

In March of 2022, James Neff was named the acting principal.