TOPEKA (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly signed an official proclamation on July 28 to observe August as National Shooting Sports Month, so where are the best places for sports shooting in northeast Kansas?
Kelly’s proclamation came after the grand re-opening of Fancy Creek Shooting Range at Tuttle Creek State Park.
“I’m proud that this shooting range is now open to the public and will continue to promote gun safety and responsibility on the grounds of one of our 29 incredible Kansas state parks,” Kelly said.
The proclamation highlighted the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) Hunter Education curriculum, the firearm and ammunition industry which contributed more than $503 million to the Kansas Economy in 2022 and those who engaged in shooting sports or hunting which contributed more than $3.3 million in funding through the Pittman-Robertson exercise tax.
The KDWP keeps a list of public shooting ranges in Kansas. Below is a list of ranges that provide a safe place to shoot:
Shawnee County
- Ravenwood Lodge
- 10147 SW 61st St., Topeka, KS 66610
- 785-256-6444
- Kaw Valley Gun Club, LLC
- 3043 NW Button Road, Topeka, KS 66618
- 785-233-1616
- Capital City Gun Club
- P.O. Box 332, Topeka, KS 66601-0332
- 785-478-4682
- Shawnee State Fishing Lake Hunter Education Range
- Currently closed for renovations
Pottawatomie County
- Red Rock Sporting Clays
- 10855 Broderick Road, Wamego, KS 66547
- 785-456-8667
Osage County
- Locust Point Sporting Clays
- 19939 South Berryton Road, Lyndon, KS 66451
- 785-828-3406
Riley County
- Tuttle Creek Trap Park
- 6364 Tuttle Creek Road, Manhattan, KS 66503
- 785-539-4392
- Fancy Creek Range
- Tuttle Creek State Park, Randolph, KS 666502
- 785-293-5886
Geary County
- Sportsman Acres
- Milford Lake, K244 Spur, Junction City, KS 66441
- 785-238-8727
Brown County
- Horton Sports Shooting Complex
- Kingfisher Rd & Hwy 20, Horton, KS 66439
- 785-486-2694