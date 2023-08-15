TOPEKA (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly signed an official proclamation on July 28 to observe August as National Shooting Sports Month, so where are the best places for sports shooting in northeast Kansas?

Kelly’s proclamation came after the grand re-opening of Fancy Creek Shooting Range at Tuttle Creek State Park.

“I’m proud that this shooting range is now open to the public and will continue to promote gun safety and responsibility on the grounds of one of our 29 incredible Kansas state parks,” Kelly said.

The proclamation highlighted the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) Hunter Education curriculum, the firearm and ammunition industry which contributed more than $503 million to the Kansas Economy in 2022 and those who engaged in shooting sports or hunting which contributed more than $3.3 million in funding through the Pittman-Robertson exercise tax.

The KDWP keeps a list of public shooting ranges in Kansas. Below is a list of ranges that provide a safe place to shoot:

Shawnee County

Ravenwood Lodge 10147 SW 61st St., Topeka, KS 66610 785-256-6444

Kaw Valley Gun Club, LLC 3043 NW Button Road, Topeka, KS 66618 785-233-1616

Capital City Gun Club P.O. Box 332, Topeka, KS 66601-0332 785-478-4682

Shawnee State Fishing Lake Hunter Education Range Currently closed for renovations



Pottawatomie County

Red Rock Sporting Clays 10855 Broderick Road, Wamego, KS 66547 785-456-8667



Osage County

Locust Point Sporting Clays 19939 South Berryton Road, Lyndon, KS 66451 785-828-3406



Riley County

Tuttle Creek Trap Park 6364 Tuttle Creek Road, Manhattan, KS 66503 785-539-4392

Fancy Creek Range Tuttle Creek State Park, Randolph, KS 666502 785-293-5886



Geary County

Sportsman Acres Milford Lake, K244 Spur, Junction City, KS 66441 785-238-8727



Brown County