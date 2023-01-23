TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall has been issued for a product sold in retail location in Kansas due to an allergy alert on Monday.

The Food and Drug Administration said SkinnyDipped® of Seattle, Washington, announced that it was voluntarily recalling a limited amount of SkinnyDipped® Dark Chocolate Cocoa Almonds 3.5 oz and SkinnyDipped® Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Cashews 3.5 oz. The recall was initially announced on Jan. 20 due to an undeclared peanut allergen in an ingredient from a raw material supplier.

Those who have an allergy to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they eat the recalled products, according to the FDA. The products do not declare peanuts in the ingredient statement or as a disclosed allergen.

This recall is limited exclusively to the products and best by dates in the table below which were sold in retail stores nationwide from Jan. 8 to Jan. 20:

Product Item UPC Lot Code Best by date SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Cashews 3.5oz

8-51562-00841-2

B23005

B13006 05/05/2024

05/06/2024 SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Cocoa Almonds 3.5oz

8-61297-00030-8

B22354

B12355

B22355

B12354 04/20/24

04/21/24

04/21/24

04/20/24

To find the lot code and best by information, look on the back of the package in the lower right corner. No other SkinnyDipped® products are part of this recall and no allergic reactions have been reported yet, according to the FDA.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. The FDA says you should throw it away and keep any packaging to return to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund. If you have any questions, you can call SkinnyDipped® at 1-866-957-9907 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT. For more information online, click here.