A nationwide recall has been issued for a product sold at Tractor Supply Company stores in Kansas. Learn more by checking out our story below.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall has been issued for products sold at Tractor Supply Company stores across Kansas.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued the alert on Nov. 1 after an alert was posted by Cedar Creek Popcorn of Sac City, Iowa. This alert concerns the product 18 oz. Old-Fashioned Caramel Holiday Popcorn Box due to the side of the box featuring a Gluten Free claim when there are elements with gluten contained within the product. Those who have an allergy to or severe sensitivity to wheat are at risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products, according to the FDA.

This product was distributed nationwide, including the state of Kansas, at Tractor Supply Company stores. It carries the UPC code of 025606000612.

The product comes in a cardboard box. All lots and dates of manufacture are included in the recall. As of Nov. 1, no illnesses were reported in connection with the product.

The recall was issued as the Gluten Free claim on the side of the packaging did not match with the product’s ingredient label and allergen information. Procedures are being put in place to assure that food safety issues are taken into consideration for the design and approval of all future packaging. The product has since been removed from Tractor Supply Company stores.

Those who have bought this product and would like a refund, or that have questions regarding the recall, can reach out to the company at 319-573-7409 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on this recall from the FDA, click here.