TOPEKA (KSNT) – A series of medication tablets have been recalled from Kansas stores and homes for poisoning risk to children.
According to a recall alert from Kroger, several medication products have been recalled because they do not have a child-resistant closure and they do not have the words, “THIS PACKAGE FOR HOUSEHOLDS WITHOUT YOUNG CHILDREN” printed on them. This poses a threat of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
A representative of Kroger contacted by 27 News confirmed this recall includes stores across Kansas. The recalled products are Kroger Aspirin, 300 tablets; Kroger Ibuprofen, 160 softgels; Kroger Acetaminophen, 100 caplets; and Kroger Acetaminophen, 225 caplets. This affects the following stores:
- Baker’s
- City Market
- Dillons
- Dillons Marketplace
- Food 4 Less
- FoodsCo
- Fred Meyer
- Fry’s Food And Drug
- Fry’s Marketplace
- Fry’s Mercado
- Gerbes
- JayC
- JayC Food Plus
- King Soopers
- King Soopers Fresh Fare
- King Soopers Marketplace
- Kroger
- Kroger Fresh Fare
- Kroger Marketplace
- Mariano’s
- Metro Market
- Payless Super Market
- Pick ‘n Save
- Pick ‘n Save Marketplace
- Quality Food Center
- Ralphs
- Ralphs Fresh Fare
- Smith’s
- Smith’s Marketplace
If you have purchased any of the above products from the stores listed, you are instructed to immediately place the recalled products in a safe location out of reach and sight of children. Take the products to Customer Service Desk for a refund.
If your Loyalty Card was scanned when you purchased the product, contact Kroger for information on how to properly dispose of the product and receive a credit. You can call Kroger at 1-800-576-4377. For more information on the products being recalled by Kroger, click here.