TOPEKA (KSNT) – A series of medication tablets have been recalled from Kansas stores and homes for poisoning risk to children.

According to a recall alert from Kroger, several medication products have been recalled because they do not have a child-resistant closure and they do not have the words, “THIS PACKAGE FOR HOUSEHOLDS WITHOUT YOUNG CHILDREN” printed on them. This poses a threat of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

A representative of Kroger contacted by 27 News confirmed this recall includes stores across Kansas. The recalled products are Kroger Aspirin, 300 tablets; Kroger Ibuprofen, 160 softgels; Kroger Acetaminophen, 100 caplets; and Kroger Acetaminophen, 225 caplets. This affects the following stores:

  • Baker’s
  • City Market
  • Dillons
  • Dillons Marketplace
  • Food 4 Less
  • FoodsCo
  • Fred Meyer
  • Fry’s Food And Drug
  • Fry’s Marketplace
  • Fry’s Mercado
  • Gerbes
  • JayC
  • JayC Food Plus
  • King Soopers
  • King Soopers Fresh Fare
  • King Soopers Marketplace
  • Kroger
  • Kroger Fresh Fare
  • Kroger Marketplace
  • Mariano’s
  • Metro Market
  • Payless Super Market
  • Pick ‘n Save
  • Pick ‘n Save Marketplace
  • Quality Food Center
  • Ralphs
  • Ralphs Fresh Fare
  • Smith’s
  • Smith’s Marketplace

If you have purchased any of the above products from the stores listed, you are instructed to immediately place the recalled products in a safe location out of reach and sight of children. Take the products to Customer Service Desk for a refund.

If your Loyalty Card was scanned when you purchased the product, contact Kroger for information on how to properly dispose of the product and receive a credit. You can call Kroger at 1-800-576-4377. For more information on the products being recalled by Kroger, click here.