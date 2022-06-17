TOPEKA (KSNT) – A series of medication tablets have been recalled from Kansas stores and homes for poisoning risk to children.

According to a recall alert from Kroger, several medication products have been recalled because they do not have a child-resistant closure and they do not have the words, “THIS PACKAGE FOR HOUSEHOLDS WITHOUT YOUNG CHILDREN” printed on them. This poses a threat of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

A representative of Kroger contacted by 27 News confirmed this recall includes stores across Kansas. The recalled products are Kroger Aspirin, 300 tablets; Kroger Ibuprofen, 160 softgels; Kroger Acetaminophen, 100 caplets; and Kroger Acetaminophen, 225 caplets. This affects the following stores:

Baker’s

City Market

Dillons

Dillons Marketplace

Food 4 Less

FoodsCo

Fred Meyer

Fry’s Food And Drug

Fry’s Marketplace

Fry’s Mercado

Gerbes

JayC

JayC Food Plus

King Soopers

King Soopers Fresh Fare

King Soopers Marketplace

Kroger

Kroger Fresh Fare

Kroger Marketplace

Mariano’s

Metro Market

Payless Super Market

Pick ‘n Save

Pick ‘n Save Marketplace

Quality Food Center

Ralphs

Ralphs Fresh Fare

Smith’s

Smith’s Marketplace

If you have purchased any of the above products from the stores listed, you are instructed to immediately place the recalled products in a safe location out of reach and sight of children. Take the products to Customer Service Desk for a refund.

If your Loyalty Card was scanned when you purchased the product, contact Kroger for information on how to properly dispose of the product and receive a credit. You can call Kroger at 1-800-576-4377. For more information on the products being recalled by Kroger, click here.