KANSAS (KSNT) – Native American legislators joined with Kansas Governor Laura Kelly asking for the resignation of Education Commissioner Randy Watson after he made insensitive comments during a state meeting.

Representative Dr. Ponka-We Victors-Cozad, who is serving her 6th term as the first Native American woman legislator in the state, said she is “appalled and saddened that our Native American youth have to witness the Commissioner of Education saying these racist remarks about our people.”

“There is no question that Randy Watson must resign his position immediately, given his comments last week,” Kelly said on Thursday.

KSNT has obtained a copy of a social media post that claims to report what Watson said. According to the post, Watson said, “when I was a kid my cousins used to worry about visiting Kansas and getting killed by a tornado. I said well if we are being honest you have a higher chance of coming to Kansas and getting killed by an Indian.”

“This is why representation and diversity matters, so we can hold officials accountable for what they say,” Victors-Cozad said.

“Our Indigenous students simply deserve better,” Representative Christina Haswood said.

Haswood is the youngest Native American legislator in Kansas.

“This situation has reopened a trauma that many Indigenous youth experience in the classroom and contributes to the mental health crises that are faced by Indigenous youths at a disproportionate rate.”

KSNT has requested a video of the conference, however, the state board still hasn’t confirmed Watson’s comment of what actions will be taken next. Watson did not immediately return a telephone message or email Wednesday evening seeking comment, nor did department spokespeople.

“When you see a modern Native American, you are seeing the descendants of survivors,” Representative Stephanie Byers, the first transgender Native American legislator, said. “We existed and continue to exist in a nation that has not always been willing to recognize our sovereignty. The current assault on teaching history truthfully highlights the need for a more thorough teaching of the history of Native Americans in Kansas.”