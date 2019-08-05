Navy releases name of Kansas sailor killed after traffic stop

In this Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, sailors man small boats as an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 flies overhead to recover personnel near the amphibious transport dock USS Green Bay (LPD 20) following an aviation mishap of an MV-22 Osprey, which caused the aircraft to enter the water […]

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Military authorities have released the name of a sailor who was fatally shot by security personnel at a Navy base in Virginia after a traffic stop.

Navy officials on Monday identified the sailor as 25-year-old Juan Gerardo Medina-Reynaga.

Medina-Reynaga was a native of Kansas assigned to USS George H.W. Bush.

Investigators say security personnel stopped a 2016 Dodge Charger that was being driven erratically on the Virginia Beach military base Friday night.

Officials say Medina-Reynaga sped away from the traffic stop, hitting a gas pump while trying to avoid an automatic barrier.

Medina-Reynaga then led security officers on a foot chase that ended in a struggle. Officials say he was shot after assaulting security personnel and trying to take a weapon from a security officer.