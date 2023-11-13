TOPEKA (KSNT) – Several local attractions in northeast Kansas will be getting a boost through dollars provided by the state in Attraction Development Grants.

More than $500,000 will be distributed among 14 communities across the Sunflower State to help improve tourism attractions in Kansas, according to a press release from the Kansas Department of Commerce (KDC). The grants are meant to enhance travel experiences for those coming to Kansas, leading to a positive economic impact for local communities.

“Attraction Development Grants are a powerful investment in the economic growth and cultural richness of our state,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “These funds further help to foster a deep appreciation for our diverse landscapes, heritage and the countless experiences that make Kansas a must-visit destination.”

A list of projects in northeast Kansas receiving state dollars for tourism projects can be found below:

Wabaunsee County – Brandt House LLC – $73,400

Douglas County – Clinton Marina – $27,996

Johnson County – Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm Historic Site – $3,920

The National Teachers Hall of Fame – $16,000

To see the full list of projects, click here. For more information on Attraction Development Grants, click here.

