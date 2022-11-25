TOPEKA (KSNT) – Nearly $100 million in lottery winnings remain unclaimed in Kansas.
Millions of dollars worth of lottery winnings lay unclaimed in Kansas, according to the Kansas Lottery. Prizes ranging from just a few thousand to in the millions are still waiting for someone to claim them nearly a year after they were won. This includes the recent Powerball jackpot prize of $92,900,000 won on Nov. 19.
Excluding the unclaimed Powerball jackpot win, $592,998 in various prizes are up for grabs across every part of the state with the smallest coming in at just $1,000 and the largest at $100,000. The Kansas Lottery told KSNT that winners have 365 days to claim their cash before the money is returned to the prize fund to be used for future prizes.
Some of the oldest prizes were declared in January 2022, giving winners only a few more weeks to claim the cash. The following list consists of unclaimed prizes as of Nov. 25, 2022:
|Date
|Game
|Sold in Region
|Prize Amount
|11/24/2022
|Keno
|Northeast Kansas
|$2,854
|11/24/2022
|Racetrax
|Southeast Kansas
|$3,346
|11/23/2022
|Powerball
|Northeast Kansas
|$50,000
|11/23/2022
|Racetrax
|South Central Kansas
|$1,591
|11/23/2022
|Racetrax
|Northeast Kansas
|$1,296
|11/23/2022
|Keno
|South Central Kansas
|$1,000
|11/23/2022
|Keno
|South Central Kansas
|$1,000
|11/21/2022
|Racetrax
|North Central Kansas
|$2,814
|11/21/2022
|Racetrax
|North Central Kansas
|$5,628
|11/20/2022
|Racetrax
|Northeast Kansas
|$1,129
|11/20/2022
|Racetrax
|Northeast Kansas
|$2,258
|11/19/2022
|Powerball
|Northeast Kansas
|$92,900,000
|11/19/2022
|Racetrax
|South Central Kansas
|$1,061
|11/19/2022
|Keno
|Northeast Kansas
|$1,369
|11/16/2022
|Lotto America
|North Central Kansas
|$1,000
|11/16/2022
|Super Kansas Cash
|Northwest Kansas
|$2,000
|11/14/2022
|Powerball
|Northeast Kansas
|$50,000
|11/14/2022
|Super Kansas Cash
|Northeast Kansas
|$2,000
|11/12/2022
|Lotto America
|Northeast Kansas
|$1,000
|11/12/2022
|Super Kansas Cash
|Northeast Kansas
|$2,000
|11/11/2022
|Mega Millions
|Southeast Kansas
|$1,000
|11/11/2022
|Mega Millions
|South Central Kansas
|$1,000
|11/9/2022
|Mega Millions
|North Central Kansas
|$1,500
|11/5/2022
|Super Kansas Cash
|South Central Kansas
|$2,000
|11/2/2022
|Powerball
|Northeast Kansas
|$50,000
|11/1/2022
|Mega Millions
|Northeast Kansas
|$1,000
|10/29/2022
|2 by 2
|South Central Kansas
|$22,000
|10/26/2022
|Powerball
|South Central Kansas
|$50,000
|10/24/2022
|Racetrax
|South Central Kansas
|$1,191
|10/22/2022
|Super Kansas Cash
|Southeast Kansas
|$2,000
|10/15/2022
|Powerball
|South Central Kansas
|$50,000
|10/15/2022
|Lotto America
|South Central Kansas
|$1,000
|10/11/2022
|Mega Millions
|North Central Kansas
|$1,000
|10/2/2022
|Racetrax
|Northeast Kansas
|$1,950
|8/30/2022
|Mega Millions
|South Central Kansas
|$1,000
|8/23/2022
|Racetrax
|South Central Kansas
|$1,243
|8/23/2022
|Racetrax
|South Central Kansas
|$2,486
|8/22/2022
|Racetrax
|Northwest Kansas
|$1,026
|8/22/2022
|Racetrax
|Northwest Kansas
|$1,026
|8/21/2022
|Lucky 4 Life
|Northeast Kansas
|$5,000
|8/3/2022
|Super Kansas Cash
|Southeast Kansas
|$2,000
|7/23/2022
|Racetrax
|Northwest Kansas
|$1,074
|7/19/2022
|Mega Millions
|Northeast Kansas
|$1,000
|6/22/2022
|Super Kansas Cash
|Northeast Kansas
|$2,000
|6/18/2022
|Keno
|South Central Kansas
|$2,383
|5/10/2022
|Mega Millions
|Northeast Kansas
|$1,000
|4/23/2022
|Powerball
|Northeast Kansas
|$1,000
|4/23/2022
|Powerball
|Northeast Kansas
|$100,000
|4/15/2022
|Mega Millions
|Northeast Kansas
|$1,500
|4/15/2022
|2 by 2
|Northeast Kansas
|$22,000
|3/1/2022
|Racetrax
|Southeast Kansas
|$1,273
|2/19/2022
|Keno
|Northeast Kansas
|$2,000
|2/9/2022
|Lotto America
|South Central Kansas
|$1,000
|2/9/2022
|Lotto America
|South Central Kansas
|$1,000
|1/22/2022
|Lotto America
|South Central Kansas
|$1,000
|1/22/2022
|Lotto America
|South Central Kansas
|$2,000
|1/8/2022
|Lotto America
|Northeast Kansas
|$1,000
|1/8/2022
|Lotto America
|Northeast Kansas
|$1,000
|1/5/2022
|Powerball
|South Central Kansas
|$50,000
|1/4/2022
|Raffle
|North Central Kansas
|$1,000
|1/4/2022
|Raffle
|Northeast Kansas
|$1,000
|1/4/2022
|Raffle
|Northeast Kansas
|$1,000
|1/4/2022
|Raffle
|Northeast Kansas
|$5,000
|1/4/2022
|Raffle
|South Central Kansas
|$1,000
|1/4/2022
|Raffle
|South Central Kansas
|$10,000
To see the list of unclaimed lottery prizes on the Kansas Lottery’s website, click here.