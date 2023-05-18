KANSAS (KSNT) – Retail chain Target has issued a recall on around 4.9 million candles sold in stores nationwide over burn hazards and cutting risks.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says Threshold Glass Jar Candles are being recalled as the candle’s jar can crack or break during use. This can pose a laceration risk and burn hazard to people using the candles.

The recall includes Threshold Glass Jar 5.5 oz 1-wick, 14 oz 3-wick and 20 oz 3-wick candles in several scents, according to the CPSC. The recalled item numbers are printed on the bottom of the glass jars.

The candles were sold online at www.target.com and in Target locations across the country from August 2019 through March 2023 for prices between $3 and $20. The full list of recalled candles can be found below:

Product Name Item Number 5.5oz Glass Jar Apple Blossom and Breeze Candle – Threshold™ 054-09-1488 5.5oz Glass Jar Berry Lemonade and Melon Candle – Threshold™ 054-09-6393 5.5oz Glass Jar Coconut Sorbet Candle – Threshold™ 054-09-9509 5.5oz Glass Jar Red Mandarin and Guava Candle – Threshold™ 054-09-9789 5.5oz Glass Jar Charcoal and Black Teak Candle – Threshold™ 054-09-9837 20oz Jar 3-Wick Berry Lemonade and Melon Candle – Threshold™ 054-09-0051 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Charcoal and Black Teak Candle – Threshold™ 054-09-0052 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Peony and Cherry Blossom Candle – Threshold™ 054-09-1217 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Water Mint and Eucalyptus Candle – Threshold™ 054-09-3861 20oz Jar 3-Wick Ashwood and Palo Santo Candle – Threshold™ 054-09-5401 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Soft Cashmere and Lavender Candle – Threshold™ 054-09-6099 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Red Mandarin and Guava Candle – Threshold™ 054-09-6205 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Vanilla Bean and Amber Candle – Threshold™ 054-09-8037 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Cerulean Surf and Sea Candle – Threshold™ 054-09-8523 20oz Jar 3-Wick Coconut Sorbet Candle – Threshold™ 054-09-8621 20oz Glass Jar Warm Cider and Cinnamon Candle – Threshold™ 054-09-8753 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Apple Blossom and Breeze Candle – Threshold™ 054-09-9473 20oz Jar 3-Wick Candle Tangerine Ginger – Threshold™ 054-09-9926 14oz 3-Wick Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Vetiver and Moss – Threshold™ 054-09-0185 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Coconut and Honey Candle – Threshold™ 054-09-0458 14oz 3-Wick Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Coconut and Honey – Threshold™ 054-09-0570 14oz 3-Wicks Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Black Cedar – Threshold™ 054-09-2433 14oz 3-Wick Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Red Mango and Amber – Threshold™ 054-09-3560 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Acai Berry and Spruce Candle – Threshold™ 054-09-6389 14oz Lidded Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Candle Whiskey & Oak – Threshold™ 054-09-7215 14oz Lidded Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Rose and Cedar Candle – Threshold™ 054-09-7216 14oz Lidded Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Candle Vanilla and Bergamot – Threshold™ 054-09-7217 14oz Lidded Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Candle Leather and Embers – Threshold™ 054-09-7218 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Ocean Air and Moss Candle – Threshold™ 054-09-8292 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Rosemary and Linen Candle – Threshold™ 054-09-8344 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Fir and Suede Candle – Threshold™ 054-09-8910 14oz 3-Wicks Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Coastal Wind and Lavender – Threshold™ 054-09-8964 14oz 3-Wick Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Rainwater Lily – Threshold™ 054-09-9132 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Sandalwood and Smoke Candle – Threshold™ 054-09-9219 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Eucalyptus and Palm Candle – Threshold™ 054-09-9441 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Applewood and Amber Candle – Threshold™ 054-09-9550 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Fennel and Pine Candle – Threshold™ 054-09-9851

If you bought one of these candles, you are encouraged to stop using them immediately and return them to the Target store you bought them from for a full refund, according to the CPSC. You can also contact Target for a prepaid return label to return them by mail. Photos of the recalled candles can be found below:

The CPSC says Target received 137 reports of the candle jar breaking or cracking during use. Six people received injuries due to the candles from cuts or severe burns. To see the original recall alert posted online by the CPSC, click here.