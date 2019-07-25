Nebraska Furniture Mart giving Kansas teachers free rugs

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas City furniture superstore is helping teachers get back to school with style.

Nebraska Furniture Mart will give teachers free rugs this Saturday starting at 11 a.m. until supplies last. The Kansas City, Kan. furniture store has 200 5′ x 7′ area rugs to give to teachers who show a valid school ID.

Interested teachers can RSVP on the company giveaway’s Facebook event, and should visit the area rug department in Nebraska Furniture Mart, located at 1601 Village West Pkwy. Limit one per educator.