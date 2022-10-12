NEMAHA COUNTY (KSNT) – A Nemaha man was taken to a hospital after his car was hit by a wheel that came off the axle of a trailer.

The 43-year-old Seneca man was driving west on Highway 36 in a 2013 Toyota Corolla when his vehicle was hit by a loose wheel that had broken off the trailer connected to a 2023 Kenworth.

The wheel came off the driver’s side axle on the 2004 Stoughton trailer.

The driver of the semi-tractor trailer, a 41-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man, was not injured, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.