LAWRENCE (KSNT) – New information has come out related to a missing man from Lawrence.

According to the Lawrence Kansas Police Department, John “Gib” Sosman, who went missing on Aug. 27, was last seen going into the woods near Riverfront Park around 8 p.m. that day with a woman he knew. That unnamed woman was later seen coming out of the woods, but Sosman was no longer with her.

None of his financial accounts have been accessed as of yet and the LKPD does not suspect foul play. If you have information related to this missing person case, call 785-832-7509.

Sosman is described as being 5’10” and weighs 165lbs. He is 72-years-old.