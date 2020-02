HOXIE, Kan. (KSNT) – NASA astronaut and Kansas native Nick Hague has been honored by his hometown.

Kansas Department of Transportation crews put up some new signs, right outside the northwest Kansas town of Hoxie. The signs read, “Hoxie: Home of Nick Hague.”

Hague went on a seven-month mission in space and was awarded the Russian Order of Courage for his actions during a failed launch.

KDOT said the signs will catch the attention of everyone who drives into his hometown.