TOPEKA (KSNT) – New job opportunities for Kansans will be available in an upcoming statewide virtual job fair.

The Office of the Governor said the fair will be hosted by KANSASWORKS on Nov. 16-17 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration will be required before taking part in the fair, regardless of previous participation. A job seeker training video, list of participating employers and channels for attendees to register to log in for the fair can be found on the KANSASWORKS website.

Workforce development teams are dedicated to helping job-seekers with the search process, create effective resumes, job training, job placement and more, according to the Office of the Governor. Job-seekers are encouraged to dress professionally as employers may request to engage with candidates in on-the-spot video interviews.

Job-seekers can participate in the fair with any digital device. Those with a disability can request accommodations by reaching out to their nearest workforce center at 877-509-6757 before the event.

To register for the fair, click here. To search for other jobs, go to the KANSASWORKS website by clicking here.