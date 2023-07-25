TOPEKA (KSNT) – State education officials say eight school districts across Kansas will be participating in a new pilot apprenticeship program.

The Kansas Department of Education (KSDE) announced in a press release that the Kansas Registered Teacher Apprenticeship program officially starts July 25. This new program is sponsored by eight Kansas school districts and will place 15 apprentices alongside experienced educators while they work toward their bachelor’s degrees.

“This is an important step to alleviating the shortage of educators we have in Kansas,” said Kansas Commissioner of Education Dr. Randy Watson. “It is a win-win situation for individuals who want to pursue teaching as a career, school districts that have a shortage of educators and our students who deserve a quality teacher in every classroom.”

The KSDE said the apprentices participate in lesson planning, curriculum development, instruction delivery and student assessments under the supervision of a paid mentor teacher. The mentors serve as guides and role models for the apprentice throughout the program, giving apprentices a chance to learn on their feet.

Participating school districts include:

Salina Unified School District 305

Wellington USD 353

Lyons USD 405

Dodge City USD 433

Auburn-Washburn USD 437

Tonganoxie USD 464

Topeka USD 501

Attica USD 511

“This is historic for the state of Kansas,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce Mike Beene. “The registered teacher apprenticeship is a good way to engage existing talent in the state and keep them here.”

This comes shortly after Governor Laura Kelly signed off on the Kansas Apprenticeship Act on June 30. She also recently announced the launch of MeadowLARK, an apprenticeship program funded by the State Apprenticeship Expansion Formula (SAEF).

To learn more about the Registered Teacher Apprenticeship program, you can reach out to Dr. Joel Gillaspie by phone at 785-296-1862 or send an email to jgillaspie@ksde.org.