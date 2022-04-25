PRATT (KSNT) – A new licensing system is being launched by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks that aims to improve the customer experience for all outdoor recreationalists in the state.

The new licensing system, dubbed Go Outdoors Kansas, will give outdoor-goers the opportunity to buy a durable license card upgrade that can withstand harsh outdoor conditions. These collectible cards resemble the style of a credit card and will be optional for every customer to buy for an additional $6.

Each card will include the customer’s information and current licenses at the time of purchase. The cards can be bought anywhere hunting and fishing licenses are sold and will be mailed within one week of purchase.

Two design options are available upon purchase, both featuring artwork created by Dustin Teasley of Pratt, a local illustrator and graphic designer. The designs are a crappie and a pheasant. Purchasers must simply have a current fishing or hunting license on file.

