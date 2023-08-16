TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas jobseekers will have plenty of opportunities to find their next career with a job fair later this month.

Patrick Lowry with the Kansas Department of Commerce said in a press release that a statewide virtual job fair hosted by KANSASWORKS is coming soon. The fair will start at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23 and end at 5 p.m.

“In 2023 alone, more than 1,500 jobseekers registered to speak with the 200-plus employers participating in our KANSASWORKS Statewide Virtual Job Fairs,” Kansas Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Companies are expanding or relocating to our state every day, which is how we have created and retained more than 61,000 jobs since 2019. Anyone seeking a good-paying job with great benefits should participate, as your success is vital to the state’s success.”

Lowry said people wanting to participate in the fair can do so through any digital device but it is recommended that participants use a computer. Those who do not have a personal computer can find one at KANSASWORKS offices throughout the state or through local libraries. Those with a disability can request accommodations through their nearest workforce center by calling 877-509-6757 before the start of the fair.

Lowry also said participants will need to register online prior to the event. To register, click here.