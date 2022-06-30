TOPEKA (KSNT) – More lakes are joining a list of Kansas waterbodies that have become afflicted by blue-green algae this year.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment released new information on June 30 showing that more lakes are continuing to be monitored for harmful algal blooms (HABs) and blue-green algae. While no lakes are in the hazard category, five more waterbodies were placed on the warning level. To see the full list of those lakes, along with those that are under a blue-green algae watch, see below:

Warning Colwich City Lake, Sedgwick County Crystal Lake, Anderson County (added on June 30) Ford County Lake, Ford County Garnett Lake (north), Anderson County Jerry Ivey Pond, Saline County Lake Scott State Park, Scott County (added on June 30) Marion Reservoir, Marion County (elevated on June 30) Milford Lake Zone C, Geary and Clay County Parsons Lake, Neosho County (added on June 30) Riggs Park Lake, Sedgwick County (added on June 30)



Watch Gathering Pond, Geary County Lake Shawnee, Shawnee County (lowered on June 30) Melvern Lake, Osage County (added on June 30) Milford Lake Zone B, Geary County Norton Lake, Norton County (added on June 30) Pomona Lake, Osage County (added on June 30)



Lakes that are under a warning status are unsafe for both humans and pets. The water is not safe to drink for pets or livestock and all contact should be avoided. Fish can be eaten if they are rinsed with clean water and only the fillet portion is consumed.

Lakes under a watch means that people should avoid areas of algae accumulation and keep pets and livestock away from the water. The water may be unsafe for humans and animals. Activities like swimming, wading, skiing and jet skiing are discouraged near areas where HABs are present. Boating and fishing are safe but inhalation of the spray created by boats traveling across the water may impact some individuals. Fish should be cleaned with potable water and only the fillet should be consumed.

Blue-green algae is toxic and can cause health problems for humans and pets. Dogs can become ill or die after exposure to blue-green algae or HABs. 27 News spoke with a member of the KDHE regarding precautions that should be taken around blue-green algae and how it is spreading.