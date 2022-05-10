PRATT (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks has released a new app to improve how people apply for licenses and boat registration in Kansas.

Go Outdoors Kansas is the KDWP’s new licensing and boat registration system. It will allow users to quickly view all purchased licenses, check regulations and sunrise/sunset times in the field and report harvests immediately after hunting. Users can also register and renew water vessels through the app.

Over 500 license and boat vendor locations are now processing transactions through this new app which is available for IOS and Android devices. Those interested in getting the app should be aware they might need to delete the HuntFishKS mobile app first as it is no longer working.

Along with traditional and electronic licenses, hunters, anglers and boaters will also have the option to buy collectible, durable hard cards.

To find out more about Go Outdoors Kansas or to download it, go here.