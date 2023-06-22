TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka’s premier event center will have the name of a local business added to it thanks to a new partnership.

Stormont Vail Events Center announced via press release that it is partnering up with Cable Dahmer of Topeka for naming rights related to the event center’s box office. This comes more than a year after Kansas City-based Cable Dahmer set up shop in Topeka by purchasing the Ed Bozarth auto dealership.

“We are thrilled to become the official Box Office sponsor of the Stormont Vail Events Center,” said Chris Spargo, General Manager at Cable Dahmer of Topeka. “This partnership represents our deep-rooted commitment to the Topeka community and our desire to contribute to its vibrant cultural landscape. We look forward to collaborating with the Stormont Vail Events Center team to create exceptional experiences for everyone who visits this incredible venue.”

With Cable Dahmer acquiring naming rights to the event center’s box office, it will be featured prominently within the building, according to their press release. The partnership is expected to give both Stormont Vail and Cable Dahmer opportunities to collaborate on future initiatives like exclusive events and charitable actions to increase both businesses’ connection to the Topeka community.