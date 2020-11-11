New spire installed at Salina’s Stiefel Theatre

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several onlookers gathered over the noon hour Wednesday in downtown Salina to watch a piece of history be reinstalled.

The new Stiefel spire was placed changing the downtown Salina skyline.

In 1954, lightning damaged the upper tiers of the tower. Several top lawyers were removed. The original tower extended four stories tall and was topped with a neon beacon requiring 200,000 watts of electricity and a fluid cooling system.

Stiefel Theatre Executive Director Jane Gates told KSAL News that the new tower will light up the night sky. The construction began in June and will be completed by Christmas. If you would like to donate to this project please contact the Stiefel or jgates@stiefeltheatre.org.

You can watch video of the spire being installed by clicking here.