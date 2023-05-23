TOPEKA (KSNT) – A company is recalling more than 400 gallons of ice cream due to allergy risks.

The Food and Drug Administration said in a statement that Van Leeuwen Ice Cream of Brooklyn, New York is voluntarily recalling 4,096 frozen 14 oz. pints of its French Ice Cream product “Brown Sugar Chunk.” The product may contain an undeclared allergen in the form of walnuts. Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to walnuts are at risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they come into contact with the recalled products.

The FDA said the company sent these products to retail stores across the country. The product comes in a 14 oz. reddish-brown package with black lettering on the cup and lid. The products are marked with lot number 23P102 and best by date April 12, 2025 on the bottom of the pint. This recall does not apply to any other Van Leeuwen Ice Cream products.

The FDA said the recall began after a customer complaint led to the finding that the ice cream in the lot contains walnuts but was sent out with packaging that did not declare their presence. The cause of the labeling error is under investigation.

The FDA said if you bought one of these products, you are encouraged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. If you have any questions, you can contact the company by sending an email to jd@vanleeuwenicecream.com or 215-824-6613 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST. To see the original release from the FDA for this recall, click here.