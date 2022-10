TOPEKA (KSNT)– Kalynn Bayron, author of the New York Times’ Bestseller Cinderella is Dead, is coming to the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library to speak about her latest work, The Vanquishers.

Jacqueline Belden is the Program Manager at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library. She came on the FOX 43 AM Live show to speak more about Bayron’s visit and what people can expect come Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.