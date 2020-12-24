Newly released video shows cross-county chase before Kansas deputy runs over KCK man

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – The story started with just 13 seconds of video showing a Kansas City, Kansas, man run down in a field by a Kiowa County sheriff’s deputy.

One week after 35-year-old Lionel Womack’s attorney shared by the video, FOX4 has been scanning through newly released dash camera video from Pratt County authorities.

The new video falls in line with Aug. 15 reports from the Kansas Highway Patrol. A vehicle, which appears to be driven by Womack, leads multiple law enforcement vehicles on an extended chase after refusing to stop.

Womack said he was scared by the authorities, so he got out of his car and ran. But before that, he said he did everything right while interacting with authorities, according to a statement provided by his attorney.

But new dash cam video shows more of what led up to the KCK man being hit and then arrested.

Video from a Pratt County deputy shows an attempt to pull over Womack’s vehicle. The driver ignores the attempt and a pursuit ensues.

About eight minutes into the video, you see one of Womack’s tires blow out, likely from hitting a spike device that can be seen in the video. Soon after, sparks pour from one or more of his rims.

Womack then turns on his hazard lights. Squad cars keep passing the erratic vehicle to warn on-coming drivers that someone is approaching in the wrong lane.

About a half hour into the pursuit, a temporary license plate falls off the vehicle before it turns down a dirt road in Kiowa County.

That’s when Womack appears to leave his car and jump over a small fence. A patrol truck — the same one that later runs over Womack — runs over that same fence.

Michael Kuckelman, Womack’s attorney in his civil rights case, said the deputy driving that vehicle used excessive and unreasonable deadly force.

He said that’s a true fact — pursuit or not.

“If someone broke the law, for example here — if Mr. Womack attempted to elude police officers — he should have been placed under arrest. He should have been taken before a judge, and if the judge convicted him and found him guilty, the judge would have imposed a fine,” Kuckelman said.

“But you don’t get to transfer that out into an open field and say, ’10 minutes ago or an hour ago, five hours ago or yesterday, he was dangerous to somebody on the road; therefore, we get to drive a car over him,’” Kuckelman said.

Womack is currently being held in Guymon, Oklahoma, for a separate charge of eluding police.

Kuckelman said Womack has ongoing pain issues with his lower body as a result of being hit by the deputy’s vehicle.