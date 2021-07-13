Newton police arrest teen after Kansas girl’s shooting death

NEWTON (KSNT) – A juvenile is in custody Monday after the homicide of a 14-year-old Hesston girl Sunday night at a Newton home.

On Sunday evening before 10 p.m., the 16-year-old male suspect arrived at a home in the 900 block of South Walnut where police say a group of three to four teens were hanging out. Witnesses said the male suspect appeared to be visibly intoxicated and was waving a gun around. He pointed the gun at others in the room before fatally shooting the victim.

Witnesses and neighbors attempted to perform CPR on the victim and called 911. The suspect ran from the house.

Newton Deputy Chief of Police said it’s been a hard case for officers. “All of our guys are kind of struggling with it, it’s just hard to have somebody that age, die that violently, for no obvious reason,” said Powell. “We’re all shocked.”

Newton police arrested the suspect just after 10 a.m. Monday at his home in Newton. Powell says the 16-year-old used a handgun but is investigating how he got the gun. There were no adults at home at the time of the shooting.

The County Attorney will review possible charges, but Powell believes a murder charge will be filed. He says the investigation is continuing as to whether this incident was intentional or if there was a motive.

The names of the juveniles aren’t being released. The investigation is ongoing.