Newton police sergeant dies in ATV crash in Harvey County

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Levi Minkevitch, a sergeant with the Newton Police Department, died in an ATV crash Wednesday afternoon in Harvey County.

The crash was reported around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday three miles east of Harvest Hill Road on Dutch Ave.

Minkevitch, 30, of Peabody, was driving his 2014 Canam ATV when he attempted to jump the ditch into an adjacent field, but lost control and rolled the ATV into the creek.

Minkevitch was transported to Newton Medical Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, the Newton Police Department shared the following message on their Facebook page: