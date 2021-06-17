Nexstar turns 25, KSNT celebrates by giving back

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With 199 television stations, including KSNT and KTMJ in Topeka, in 116 markets, the Nexstar stations represent America’s largest local television company.

A crew from KSNT cleans up the Shunga Trail.

In 2016, Nexstar’s Founder, Chairman and CEO, Perry Sook, established the company’s “Founder’s Day of Caring.” Every year, during the third week of June, employees in each of Nexstar’s 116 television markets are given paid time off to do volunteer work with non-profit organizations and public service agencies in their local community.

Come out to the Hy-Vee in Manhattan and donate food to the Flint Hills Breadbasket! We’ll be here until 5 today! pic.twitter.com/1CUHGhNJCt — Tiffany Littler (@TiffanyKSNT) June 13, 2021

This year KSNT has picked two main projects. One is a big clean-up effort partnering with Shawnee County Parks & Rec to do sweep of the Shunga Trail.

KSNT employees celebrated the “Founder’s Day of Caring,” the company’s commitment to community service events by participating in the HyVee Food Drive in Manhattan and Topeka, sorting and packing boxes with Harvesters Volunteer Center, and cleaning up the area along Shunga Trail.

Matt Miller and Molly Patt starting the walk in Manhattan to Topeka on Sunday.

Today you could have seen your favorite TV personalities at any of these events.

Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller spent the week walking, in five parts, from the HyVee in Manhattan to the HyVee in Topeka as a way to raise money and food donations for the food banks.