Night to remember: Kansas students with disabilities get prom escort of a lifetime

WICHITA (KSNT) – The revving of motorcycle engines could be heard all around Campus High School Saturday night.

“Everybody was coming out and going, ‘Oh my gosh, who is pulling up with all these motorcycles?'” said Kacie Ciarmoli, mother of a Campus Student.

Dozens of bikers provided an escort fit for royalty. Ciarmoli’s son, Tucker Stewart, was one of the students inside the party bus who made an entrance they will never forget.

Stewart is bound to a wheelchair, but the bikers teamed up to carry him out of the bus.

“Everybody was chanting Tucker, Tucker, Tucker,” Ciarmoli said. “I had goosebumps. I was holding back tears. I mean, I just can’t say thank you enough.”

Campus para Amanda Clarke rallied local bikers and businesses like Party Express and Bourbon Street to give students with disabilities a prom to remember.

“They have struggled basically since the day they were born with communication issues, physical issues,” Clarke said. “So really being about inclusion and making sure that they are able to experience all the things that a normal student is able to experience.”

The community’s support did not disappoint.

“Did you have fun, Tucker,” Reporter Alexis Padilla asked. Tucker put his hands to his face smiling! “Would you have stayed all night long?” his mom asked. Tucker let out a squeal as he smiled.

It was a special night for Lane Leis who was ready to boogie.

“It was fun on the party bus,” he said.

Leis graduated from Campus in 2020 but was invited back to make up for his missed prom.

He wants to remind people that those with disabilities deserve to be treated well every day.

“Maybe not treat you so much like you’re different?” his mom, Cathrine Leis, asked. Lane responded, “Yeah.”

“Talk to you just like they do other people. Get to know you?” she suggested. “Yeah,” Lane said.