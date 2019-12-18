Nine people arrested in Salina drug bust

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Salina Police Department made nine drug-related arrests for the distribution of meth in the Salina area.

According to the department, four search warrants for drugs were served around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of W. Grand Ave., 700 block of Merrill St., 1400 block of Pawnee Ave., and the 1700 block of Beach St.

Police said as a result nine arrests were made on suspicion of several charges including meth possession.

The following people were arrested:

Arthur A. Strickland

Kennard L. Canada Jr.

Michael J. Thompson

Darin D. Ames

Patrick T. Yonemura Jr.

Summer D. Duncan

Thomas M. Vargas II

Patricia A. Purcell

Lacey M. Nunnally

During the search, the Drug Task Force recovered approximately one and one-half pounds of methamphetamine, over $2,500 in currency, and one firearm.

In addition, three vehicles were seized after SPD K-9’s indicated on the presence of an odor of illegal narcotics emanating from within each vehicle. Police said the search of each vehicle is pending a warrant. The investigation is continuing.