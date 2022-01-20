No charges in death of 17 year old in custody

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prosecutor says he won’t file charges over the death of a Black 17-year-old who became unresponsive while being restrained after an altercation with staff at a Wichita juvenile center in September.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett made the announcement in a Tuesday news conference. Cedric Lofton died at a hospital two days after the altercation at the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center.

A December autopsy report contradicted an earlier, preliminary finding that the teenager hadn’t suffered life-threatening injuries.

The autopsy ruled the death a homicide. Bennett says the state’s “stand your ground” law prevents him from bringing any charges.

The 17-year-old boy who was arrested by Wichita police officers and died after workers at the Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center put him in restraints.

Wichita police officers ended up taking the teenager into custody on suspicion of three counts of battery to law enforcement officers. They transported him to the Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center.

“While in custody the juvenile assaulted a Juvenile Intake Assessment Center staff and was restrained,” White said.

He said the restraints were handcuffs.

“After restraining the individual, he became unresponsive and Emergency Medical Services was summoned.”