KANSAS (KSNT) – Do you have a teacher in Kansas you believe is outstanding?

The Western Governors University “Fund My Classroom” is in full swing. With a looming deadline of April 17, the online, career-focused university is reaching out to the public encouraging them to nominate an outstanding teacher who may need help funding an interesting classroom project.

“The ideal nominee is an outstanding teacher who inspires their students to love learning and has a specific classroom project in mind that just needs funding to make it possible.” Western Governors University

Winners will be announced during Teacher Appreciation Week, May 2-6, 2022.

To nominate a teacher, follow this link.