NORTON, Kan. (AP) — A 44-year-old Norton man has been sentenced to more than 43 years in prison for killing his wife in 2019.

Damien Shields was sentenced Tuesday for second-degree murder and kidnapping in the death of 38-year-old Lori Shields in April 2019 at a home in Norton County.

Shields pleaded guilty to the charges in February. Police found him the day after his wife was killed in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, suffering from self-inflicted injuries.