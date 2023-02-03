SABETHA (KSNT) – A unidentified balloon has been reportedly seen flying above areas of Kansas and Missouri.

The National Weather Service and 27 News viewers are reporting sightings of a balloon floating through the sky in Northeast Kansas. The National Weather Service of Kansas City reports via social media that it has received reports from people in Northwest Missouri that a large balloon is visible on the horizon. The NWS confirms that it is not a weather balloon associated with that station.

(Photo Courtesy/Dave Remmers)

27 News called the National Weather Service Topeka office and spoke with Meteorologist Brandon Drake, who confirmed the balloon does not belong to them either. Drake said the nearby offices that drop weather balloons include Topeka, Dodge City, Omaha and North Platte. Topeka’s weather balloon tests are around 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. everyday this time of year. They gather information on temperatures, humidity, and wind data, according to Drake.

27 News has also received calls from residents in Northeast Kansas near Sabetha and Hiawatha who said they spotted a balloon floating above.

Kansas lawmakers are connecting these sightings to a Chinese spy balloon.

China invaded US airspace, & the Biden admin needs to take action to address this situation. Further delay is unacceptable. I have received reports of a balloon over NE Kansas, & I am in contact with DoD on what action is being taken to protect Kansans & the US from this threat. Senator Jerry Moran

I can confirm the Chinese spy ballon is over NE KS. My staff is in contact with law enforcement officials. I condemn any attempts the Chinese make to spy on Americans. President Biden must protect the sovereignty of the U.S. whether it’s our airspace or the southern border.

The Associated Press released a story on Feb. 2 stating that the U.S. is currently tracking a Chinese spy balloon floating in U.S. airspace. A senior defense official told Pentagon reporters that the U.S. has “very high confidence” it is a Chinese high-altitude balloon and it was flying over sensitive sites to collect information. The balloon was spotted flying over Billings, Montana on Feb. 1.

This is a developing story.