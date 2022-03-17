LEON, Kan. (KSNW) — Police officers and Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) agents are responding to reports of an officer-involved shooting in Leon on Thursday afternoon.

KSN has spoken to some residents in the town. They say an incident occurred at a bank around 2 p.m. Bank officials say that none of the employees are hurt.

EMS has been called, but it is still unclear how many injuries there are. As of 3:30 p.m., it is unclear what area of Leon the shooting occurred in.

KSN News has a crew at the scene to report what is happening. We are working to confirm the information and will update this story as more information comes available.