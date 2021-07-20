Officials: Man shot 2-year-old as girlfriend flees attack

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man has been accused of kidnapping his girlfriend and her two young children, then shooting the woman’s 2-year-old daughter as the woman fled when he threatened her with a knife.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Office said it happened Monday, accusing 21-year-old Kamden Campos, of Wichita, of driving the woman and her children to Cheney Lake, where police say he forced the woman at knifepoint to the edge of the lake.

Investigators said the woman bolted when Campos became briefly distracted, jumped into the car and sped off.

Deputies said as she fled, Campos fired shots at the car, and one bullet hit the 2-year-old in the back seat.

The child later underwent surgery for her injuries, and deputies arrested Campos after a manhunt.