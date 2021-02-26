Officials respond to multiple fatality crash near Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Kan. (KSNT) – Officials are on the scene of a multiple-fatality crash near Hillsboro, Kansas. It happened around noon on Friday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol confirms that the crash, approximately one mile east of Hillsboro on U.S. 56, involved two vehicles.

The patrol said one of the vehicles crossed the center line causing a head-on collision. One of the vehicles caught fire.

Two children were transported to a Wichita hospital for their injuries. The highway will be closed until at least 6 p.m. as the KHP critical highway accident response team investigates.

Traffic in the area is being rerouted.

KSN has a crew on the way and will have more information when it becomes available and on KSN News at 5.