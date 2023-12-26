TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) is warning people to stay safe as winter weather impacts road conditions across the state.

On Dec. 26, KDOT took to social media to tell the public to slow down and take more time when traveling across Kansas as snow partially covers or completely covers roads and highways. KDOT said its crews are clearing the roads at this time and encourages motorists to give the work crews room to keep the roads clear.

Earlier in the morning, KDOT also said on social media that I-70 is closed from Goodland through to the state line with Colorado. U.S. 36 is also closed from St. Francis west to the Colorado border.

KSNT Stormtrack Meteorologist Becky Taylor said on Dec. 26 that the entirety of northeast Kansas is under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. Showers and snow accumulations between one to two inches are possible through to this evening. Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing with highs gradually moving into the lower 40s towards the end of the year.

The Topeka National Weather Service (NWS) station reported on its own social media in the early morning hours for Dec. 26 that light to moderate snow is expected to sweep across northeast Kansas with impacts to visibility while traveling. Roads are also expected to be icy and slick in some areas.

To keep up with updates on winter driving conditions across the state, check out www.kandrive.gov.

