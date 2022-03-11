KANSAS (KSNT) – A 21-year-old Ohio man died in Kansas Thursday after he attempted to pass a semi-tractor trailer and hit another semi in an offset head-on collision, coming in the opposite direction, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Joshua Q. Barnes, 21, of Cincinnati, Ohio was driving westbound on US-54 in Meade County when he attempted to pass a 2023 Mack Truck from Missouri. While passing the Mack Truck, Barnes’s 2004 BMW hit a 2006 Peterbilt on the driver’s side saddle tank, according to KHP crash logs. The BMW spun sideways and came to rest facing south. The Peterbilt, driven by a 46-year-old Liberal man, left the road and overturned. The Mack Truck, driven by a 43-year-old Kansas City man, was able to pull to the side of the road.

A passenger in the BMW, a 23-year-old Dayton, Ohio, man, was taken to Meade District Hospital with suspected serious injuries. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Barnes was not wearing a seatbelt but his Dayton passenger was wearing a seatbelt.

In Saline County, one person was seriously injured when the driver of a 2005 Honda rear-ended a 2007 International. The 40-year-old driver of the Honda was taken to Salina Regional Hospital. The truck driver was uninjured.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the driver of a 1995 Ford van in Shawnee County lost control of her vehicle and crossed the northbound lanes hitting a 2007 Jeep Liberty. The 73-year-old driver of the van had only minor injuries. The driver of the Jeep, a 39-year-old Topeka man, was uninjured.

Shawnee County crash led to only minor injuries during a winter storm on March 10.

(KSNT Photo/Autumn Denham)

A 31-year-old Leawood woman had only minor injuries after her car was hit by a 2017 Toyota Tacoma that lost control, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol, and slipped on the “wet, icy roads” in Johnson County just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The crash happened on I-35 100 feet north of 75th Street.

A minor crash on I-35 near mile marker 230.8 in Johnson County resulted in only a possible injury of a 38-year-old Kansas City, Missouri woman when she lost control of her car due to road conditions, spun out, and hit a 2002 Honda Accord at 7:55 a.m.

A 58-year-old Montana driver had only a suspected minor injury when the 2016 Volvo semi-tractor trailer he was driving on I-35 northbound slid on “slick road conditions,” according to the Kansas Highway Patrol, and hit a median barrier wall.