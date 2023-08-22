WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Deputies from Osage County in Oklahoma are in Park City searching a property formerly owned by serial killer Dennis Rader.

The Osage County Sheriff told KSN investigators are following leads of missing persons possibly related to Rader.

“I can confirm we are working leads on possible murder and missing persons that could be related to BTK,” Undersheriff Gary Upston said.

Investigators are still working in the area. Upton said he didn’t know how long they will be on the scene.

Park City police chief Phil Bostian said Osage County called them as a courtesy, and said they asked public works to move some cement and do a little digging.

This is a developing story. KSN will continue to update as more information is available.