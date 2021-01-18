Oklahoma woman killed in Saline County rollover crash

SALINA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 53-year-old Panama, Oklahoma woman, a passenger in a truck, was killed in a rollover crash Sunday.

It happened on Kansas Highway 140 around 5 p.m. The driver of the pickup, 50-year-old Jason Kramer, lost control due to a flat tire. The truck entered the ditch and rolled. Both were ejected.

Kramer was transported to Salina Regional Medical Center. Lori A. Wilkett was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither the driver or the passenger were wearing seatbelts according to the KHP report.