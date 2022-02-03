OLATHE, Kan. — Harper Claar, a 13-year-old girl who lost a leg due to cancer, got to visit the hill named in her honor.

With some help from dad, Aaron Claar, Harper took off, sledding down her namesake, now called Harper’s Hill.

The Elves of Christmas Present and the city of Olathe have been working since Christmas Eve to turn her dream into a reality.

Harpers big smile and little giggles show just how much she loves sledding.

“It like, builds up speed as you go down,” Harper said. “Sometimes you spin and turn.”

Life has also thrown the Claars several curves.

In 2018, Harper was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma bone cancer. Doctors amputated her leg and her family thought they were in the clear.

“This time, last year, the fight had been pretty difficult because between chemo to radiation,” Claar said. “The treatment is almost as harsh as the battle itself.”

Now, her cancer has metastasized to her lungs.

“My daughter is my hero,” Claar said, “and everyone that we work with and talk to, they say the same thing about her.”

On Thursday, she’s the hero of the hill.

Harper’s sister and fellow classmates from Olathe Virtual and Pioneer Trail tried out the hill, too. They approved.

“We’ve never had the VIP treatment of having a Polaris taking us up and down the hill,” Claar said. “That’s awesome.”

When the girls want to go sledding, dad can only last a couple rounds of carrying Harper up the hill.

“Even walking that thing on your own, I’m huffing and puffing, but carrying weight is hard,” Claar said.

The hope for Harper’s Hill is to one day install an electric pulley-system, which would take kids from the bottom of the hill back to the top.

“Olathe is about taking care of each other regardless of ability and being able to ensure that children can enjoy a hill, a playground, or a trail,” Olathe spokesman Cody Kennedy said.

He said the sky’s the limit. The ultimate goal is an inclusive place where all kids and families can make memories, and this sign points to the inspiration. Harper’s lasting legacy.