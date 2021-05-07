Olathe North coach investigated for using racial slur suspended, could be fired next week

OLATHE (WDAF) — According to Olathe Public Schools, head baseball coach Pete Flood is suspended and the district recommended he be fired, after investigating claims where he is accused of using a racial slur toward a Black student-athlete during pre-game batting practice.

The district released a statement Friday afternoon and said, “We are appalled by the remarks made by the Olathe North head baseball coach and have thoroughly investigated the situation. The staff member has been placed on administrative leave and a recommendation for immediate termination has been submitted to the Board of Education. The comments made are absolutely unacceptable.”

The decision to fire Flood is up to Olathe’s Board of Education. There is a special board meeting scheduled Monday morning to discuss personnel.

FOX4 has been following the story since early Friday morning.

In a Facebook post, Tony Banks said his son was listening to rap music during pre-game batting practice when Flood approached him and told him to stop. That’s when the slur was used.

FB Family, Friends, Coaches and Concern Citizens, I need 5 minutes of your time and support to make a call! Here’s why and to whom. My son, ***** is the varsity starting Short Stop, Batting Average leader and overall leader of Olathe North High School Baseball Team. ***** is the only player of color on the team. At last nights game verses Olathe South, during pre-game batting practice, ***** and another player set up his phone with speakers and was playing Rap music as the team hit balls. The head coach, Pete Flood, heard the music and came over. He looked ***** directly in his eyes and said, “We don’t play that ****** (the long nasty version) music over here. We only play country and rock music”. Olathe North is about 40% minority but the team is not. This is where I need your help. Natalie and I are heading to the school this morning 5/7/21 to force an emergency meeting with the Principal to file a complaint and block the coach from coaching again, including tonight’s game. We need those of you out there, wherever you are to call the school and insist on this racist coaches removal. If you see this message next week, continue to call. Please call the Principal Jason Hermanon or the AD Josh Price and ask to remove, replace or fire Coach Pete Flood IMMEDIATELY! Your individual calls will help in this action. Olathe North High School TONY BANKS FACEBOOK POST – SON’S NAME REDACTED

FOX4 reached out to Banks who declined to comment until the school had taken action on the situation. Flood has also declined to give a comment.

Earlier Friday, Olathe Public Schools and Olathe North High School sent the following statement to parents and staff:

Olathe Public Schools parents and staff, We are aware of the situation involving a remark made by the head Olathe North baseball coach and are currently investigating the matter. Any allegation of this nature is taken very seriously and thoroughly investigated. I want to assure you that we will communicate more about this by the end of the day. OLATHE PUBLIC SCHOOLS ADMINISTRATION

Banks said his son is the only Black player on the team and has a college scholarship to play baseball next season. He said that Flood tried to keep his son from making the team despite his ability.

The Eagles were scheduled to play Friday night at 7 p.m. at Shawnee Mission South High School, but the game has been postponed.