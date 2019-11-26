Olathe police shoot armed 16-year-old while investigating burglary involving stolen guns

OLATHE, Kan. — An investigation is underway in Olathe after officers shot an armed 16-year-old as they were following up on a home burglary where two handguns were stolen.

It started with a home burglary where guns were stolen. Officers said they were investigating that burglary when they happened upon two teenagers with guns.

People who live near South Cardinal Drive near East Cedar Street, just west of MidAmerica Nazarene College, said they heard at least a dozen shots fired in the street just after midnight Monday morning.

Video from a doorbell camera caught the tense situation.

“All of a sudden I heard ‘Bam, bam, bam, bam,’ and as soon as I heard the bullets going the first thing on my mind was get out of harm’s way,” Karen Rhoads said.

“And I dove to the floor and heard my son running up the stairs, and I yelled at him to get on the ground. So I started running back to the back of the house and started yelling at the other kids to get on the ground it on the ground.”

Marrissa Haynes woke to the sound of yelling and grabbed her phone to start videotaping the incident as it went down.

“The police they were yelling they kept yelling. They were like, ‘Stop, stop, stop,’ and nobody stopped. Dude got Tased, and he didn’t even fall to the ground. He didn’t flinch or anything. There was just strings hanging off of him still walking.”

Marilyn Jordan and her husband Sean were sleeping when the police began chasing the suspects in front of their house.

“It looked like he had a gun, and he was screaming and acting loony like he was drugged out jumping up and down up and down,” she said. “And then they took off running down there, and the officer said, ‘We will shoot. We will shoot.'”

Police said they were eventually forced to shoot one of the teenagers.

Steve Mitchell said crime in this neighborhood is on the rise. Not too long ago, his car was stolen right out of his garage.

“We have lived here for 15 years and no instances of crime that were on my radar. I’m sure there was something, but now all of a sudden there’s a car theft, a gun theft and this, and it’s like well, we`re not quite as comfortable here as we were 15 years ago,” Mitchell said. “So we`re going to take some measures to make sure that we are as secure as we know how to be given the circumstances.”

Police said the 16-year-old who was shot is recovering in the hospital and another teenager was taken into custody.

People who saw the incident said there were more than two teenagers involved. Police have not said if the teens are suspects in the home burglary.

Olathe police ask that anyone with information related to this case to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

