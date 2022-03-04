OLATHE, Kan. — A school resource officer and an administrator were shot by a student at Olathe East High School on Friday morning.

The school and surrounding district buildings were locked down, and police said the suspect is in custody.

The Olathe Police Department said the shooting occurred in the office area at about 10:30 a.m.

Police said the school resource officer also shot the student suspect, who is now in custody. There is no active threat.

Kansas lawmakers quickly reacted to the shocking news Friday:

“Our thoughts are with the entire Olathe East High School community today,” Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly tweeted.

As parents and guardians rushed to the identified reunification point to pick up their students, other Kansas lawmakers also reacted to the tragedy.

“I am monitoring this situation closely. My heart is with the Olathe East community,” U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids tweeted.

Olathe Police said that there were no other students injured in the shooting.

“I am praying for those injured and want to thank the brave law enforcement officers who responded quickly today. I’m thankful all students have been reported safe at this time,” U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran tweeted.

“Just spoke with FBI leaders for an update regarding the shooting at Olathe East High School this morning. Federal officers are on the scene and providing assistance to local officers,” Moran wrote in another tweet.

Messages are also coming from other cities in the Kansas metro.

“Prayers for everyone involved,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted.