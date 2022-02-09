OLATHE (WDAF) — Wordle is a game that has captured the attention of millions of people. Now a teacher in Olathe is using it to get the attention of her students.

If you haven’t joined the Wordle craze, the game gives each player six tries to guess a five-letter word. Squares turn green if a player guesses a letter and its placement correctly. They turn yellow if a letter is in the word, but the player guessed it in the wrong place. Gray boxes mean the letter is not found in the word.

People often post their Wordle scores on social media. The game and its competitiveness is giving teachers inspiration to incorporate the game into their classrooms while also adding some entertainment, problem solving and fun.

Kim Palcic teaches at Madison Place Elementary School in the Olathe School District. She was interviewed by Education Week, a site for K-12 education news and information, about how she implemented Wordle in her lesson plans.

“I just do it on the white board, I put up 5×5 array, just lines, very basic. The kids do it on their own white board as well. And then we just start guessing,” Palcic told Education Week. “I just use Post-it Notes. I have green for you’re in the right spot, pink for we’re close but it’s not in the right spot, and we use blue Post-its to say that letter is not even part of the word.”

Palcic said her students get excited about solving the puzzle and the game makes learning fun.

Find out more about how Palcic and other teachers are incorporating Wordle in their classrooms at Education Week.