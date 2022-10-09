WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person was found dead after a three-alarm fire burned two homes in downtown Wichita Saturday night.

The fire seen from the KSN Downtown SkyView Camera

View of the fire from the KSN patio located at Murdock and Main St. (KSN Photo/Lucy Doll)

According to Battalion Chief Matt Lowen with the Wichita Fire Department (WFD), reports of a fire came in at approximately 9:50 p.m. near Murdock and Broadway.

Upon arrival, firefighters found that they had two houses involved in the fire and called for a second alarm immediately.

“Working house fire at Murdock and Broadway. Crews have heavy fire visible from two residences. Murdock being closed both directions of travel, Broadway will be heavily congested. Second alarm dispatched. #ictfire #icttraffic,” tweeted the WFD at 9:58 p.m.

One of the houses was a two-and-a-half-story home that was broken into apartments. It was 75% involved in flames at the time. The second house was just to the south. It was a one-and-a-half-story home that was “significantly involved” as well.

According to Lowen, due to the amount of flames, a full search of the homes was not possible. It soon became a three-alarm fire.

“Street closures due to three-alarm defensive structure fire: North Market St and N Broadway Ave between Pine and Ninth St, and E Murdock between Main and Topeka are all closed to vehicle traffic in all directions of travel,” tweeted the Wichita Fire Department at 10:24 p.m.

Approximately 20-25 minutes later, crews were able to re-enter the home once the majority of the fire was knocked out. One victim was located deceased.

WFD did not disclose which home the victim was found.

According to Lowen, both of the homes are vacant and were supposed to be unoccupied.

A joint investigation is going on between all Wichita fire investigation units as well as the Kansas State Fire Marshall’s office, who held the scene throughout the night. The public should expect Market St to be “shut down for probably the next day or so.”

The fire also caused power lines to go down in the area.

KSN News will update this story with more information as it becomes in.